We are starting the week with the return of dry weather. Finally, we don’t have to worry about pop-up showers or thunderstorms! Humidity will also be a little lower, with highs in the mid-80s.

It will feel a little warmer on Tuesday, but we will remain dry. Humidity will gradually increase as the week goes on.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, nice and warm. High 84

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, nice and mild. Low 62

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, a little warmer. High 87

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with just a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm late day. High 89

Rain chances will return by Wednesday evening, and continue overnight into Thursday before ending. Sunshine and dry weather return for the end of the week.