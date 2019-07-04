We’ll be warm and humid for your Fourth of July with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Much of the Miami Valley should be dry in time for fireworks this evening, however. The warm and humid weather pattern continues tomorrow with another chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Today: Partly sunny, very warm and humid. Scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. High 88

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms through the evening, then becoming partly cloudy and muggy. Low 70

Friday: Partly sunny, very warm and humid yet again with another chance for showers and thunderstorms. High 88

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 86

Heading into the beginning of next week we’ll see a shift in the weather pattern with slightly cooler temperatures and a short reprieve from the rain.