We will continue with hot and humid conditions, along with the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms today.

Highs will push into the upper 80s, but it will feel more like the low to mid 90s with the heat index. Showers and thunderstorms will be ongoing in spots early this morning, and more will pop up during the afternoon.

TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 88

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms early on. Low 72

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 88

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 88

Rain chances will linger into the first part of the weekend. But Sunday into early next week look drier and less humid.