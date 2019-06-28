Heat and humidity will continue across the Miami Valley. Highs will push up near 90-degrees, with heat index values in the low to mid 90s.

We still have the chance of a pop-up showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. Most spots stay dry, but a few will deal with downpours.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. A slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. High 90

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low 70

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. High 90

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. High 90

The hot, humid weather pattern will continue through the weekend, with the slight chance of pop-up showers or thunderstorms each day through early next week. A better rain chance arrives Tuesday through Thursday.