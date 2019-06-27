We’ll continue to see hot and humid conditions for the rest of the week and into the weekend with highs close to 90 degrees each day. Although rain will not be widespread, there will be a chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms each afternoon.

Today: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a chance for a pop-up shower/thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 90

Tonight: Any rain showers will come to an end. Partly cloudy, muggy and mild. Low 70

Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Chance for a pop-up shower/thunderstorm returns again in the afternoon. High 90

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid yet again. Another chance for a pop-up shower/thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 90

Temperatures will remain warm heading into next week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. We’ll also see a greater chance for some showers and thunderstorms.