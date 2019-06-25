No chance for rain today! We’ll be mostly sunny and warm. Wednesday we’ll see some more clouds; partly sunny with a chance for a PM shower or thunderstorm.

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 82

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 66

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm, and humid. Chance for an afternoon shower/thunderstorm. High 86

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Chance for an afternoon shower/thunderstorm. High 88

Temperatures will remain very warm for the rest of the week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 each day. This, combined with the high humidity, will result in heat index values above 90. We should stay dry for the most part with a few chances for afternoon showers.