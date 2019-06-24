We will be a little more humid today, with the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Some of the storms may be strong to severe, with damaging winds being the main threat. There will also be the chance for heavy rain.

Tuesday, we will return to dry weather. We expect lots of sunshine and warm conditions.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and more humid. A 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. High 80

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms early on, then some clearing. Low 64

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High 82

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, warm and humid. A 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 86

Heat and humidity will build as the week goes on. We could see highs in the upper 80s during the second half of the week.