Mar 07, 2018

Updated: Jun 26, 2018 05:31 AM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - We may see a little sunshine this morning but clouds will quickly increase during the day. 

Showers and even a few thunderstorms develop this afternoon. Highs will be right around normal in the lower 80s. 

Humidity increases tonight and becomes uncomfortable for the rest of the week. 

TODAY:  Increasing clouds and more humid with a shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon.  High 82

TONIGHT:  Muggy with a few showers and thunderstorms.  Low near 70

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.  High 83

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely on Wednesday. Some of the storms may contain some gusty winds. 

Temperatures climb into the lower 90s through the weekend. Heat index values or feels like temperatures will reach 100. 

