Storm Team 2 Forecast
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - We may see a little sunshine this morning but clouds will quickly increase during the day.
Showers and even a few thunderstorms develop this afternoon. Highs will be right around normal in the lower 80s.
Humidity increases tonight and becomes uncomfortable for the rest of the week.
TODAY: Increasing clouds and more humid with a shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. High 82
TONIGHT: Muggy with a few showers and thunderstorms. Low near 70
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 83
Showers and thunderstorms will be likely on Wednesday. Some of the storms may contain some gusty winds.
Temperatures climb into the lower 90s through the weekend. Heat index values or feels like temperatures will reach 100.
Drug raid finds drugs, guns and cash
Mathew Krista, 45, was arrested after RANGE officers raided his home in the 900 block of Weng Avenue Monday.Read More »
Three men flee sceen of crash after OSP chase
A vehicle fled from a trooper on U.S. 35, before crashing in Dayton minutes later.Read More »
Father of toddler accidentally shot and killed due in court Tuesday
A Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted 34-year-old Jamahl Evans from Dayton on 14 total charges including involuntary manslaughter.Read More »
Crash involving pickup truck and semi leaves teen injured in Darke County
The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 127 Kruckeberg Road just after 10:30 a.m. Monday.Read More »
Big push for payday lending reform before lawmakers break for summer
Pushing hard to get payday lending reformed, the Senate Finance Committee is entertaining testimony Monday, Tuesday, and possibly Wednesday with votes on amendments and potentially on the Senate floor planned.Read More »