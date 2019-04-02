DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - After a cold morning, the afternoon will be more seasonable. Highs will push into the mid-50s, as we continue a dry stretch of weather.

Wednesday will be even warmer, with highs climbing into the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 56

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 38

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 62

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cooler, with scattered showers developing. High 57

The next chance for rain comes Thursday into Friday. Right now, Saturday is looking dry and warmer with highs in the upper 60s. We could hit 70 on Sunday, but will be dealing with the chance of showers.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.