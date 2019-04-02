Storm Team 2 Forecast
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - After a cold morning, the afternoon will be more seasonable. Highs will push into the mid-50s, as we continue a dry stretch of weather.
Wednesday will be even warmer, with highs climbing into the low 60s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 56
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 38
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 62
THURSDAY: Cloudy and cooler, with scattered showers developing. High 57
The next chance for rain comes Thursday into Friday. Right now, Saturday is looking dry and warmer with highs in the upper 60s. We could hit 70 on Sunday, but will be dealing with the chance of showers.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cedarville University to open teaching pharmacy
The Cedar Care Village Pharmacy will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday.Read More »
-
Gov. DeWine says he's 'cautiously optimistic' about gas tax talks
Ohio House and Senate leaders remain at an impasse about the amount the gas and diesel taxes should be.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2 transported to hospital after driver runs stop sign in Shelby County
Around 6:54 p.m., the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a two-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of Hardin Wapakoneta Road and Mason Road.Read More »
-
Young Eagles essay contest gives kids chance to fly
For many years, talented students have been able to take flight with pilot Sean Tucker ahead of the show.Read More »
-
Passenger killed in Auglaize County rollover crash
Around 3 p.m. on April 1, troopers with the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single-car crash on Pusheta Road, west of Brown Road, in southeast Auglaize County.Read More »