Dayton, Ohio (WDTN) – For the fifth consecutive year, 2 News Storm Team 2 has been certified the Most Accurate weather forecast in the Miami Valley.

According to WeatheRate, an independent weather research company, WDTN led the market in forecast accuracy during the research cycle that began March 2022 and ended in February 2023.

WeatheRate monitors forecasts in markets across the country and verifies accuracy by comparing local TV station forecasts against what actually occurred and then scores the accuracy of the forecasts.

The Storm Team 2 team: Cameron Saliga, Brian Davis, Jamie Jarosik and Melissa Bennington.

“We’re not surprised that Brian [Davis] and the entire Storm Team 2 have earned our Most Accurate certification five years in a row,” wrote Bruce Fixman, founder of WeatheRate. “Delivering accurate forecasts day after day and year after year requires a lot of local experience, and that’s what you get from NBC channel 2.”

Storm Team 2’s Brian Davis

“Clearly, experience matters.”

Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis, a Troy, Ohio, native, joined Storm Team 2 in July 1982 and was named Chief Meteorologist in 2009.

“Storm Team 2 has the most combined experience of any weather team in the Miami Valley,” says Melissa Jones, Vice President and General Manager of WDTN-TV/WBDT-TV. “That experience combined with their roots right here in south central Ohio make them the best team to protect and prepare 2 News viewers whatever the weather may bring.”

While you can get the area’s most accurate forecast on your television on both WDTN 2 and WBDT 26, you can also access it two other ways: