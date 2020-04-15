Spring snow, hail hits parts of the Miami Valley

The above video captured snowfall in Troy on Wednesday afternoon.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A light springtime snowfall swept through parts of the Miami Valley on Wednesday. Some viewers reported a light dusting in their area, while others observed sleet and hail.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith said the hail is likely graupel. Graupel is a soft ice pellet that is formed when supercooled water freezes onto the snow crystal. Graupel is usually less than a quarter of an inch and can look like pea-size hail. Hailstones tend to start out as graupel, the difference is graupel tends to melt or break apart when you touch it.

2 NEWS viewer Mark sent in this photo of snowfall in Springfield.

Billy sent this photo through the ReportIt! feature on WDTN.com showing some hail and snow in the Dayton area.

Linda in Englewood shared this photo with us on Facebook, saying the area say a rain/snow mix Wednesday afternoon.

Jeremy captured this hail and snowfall in Kettering Wednesday afternoon.

Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis says the area could see rain or snow showers in the early evening before skies clear.

Since 1942 we’ve seen April snow 37 of the last 77 years.

Typically the last trace of snow is March 30, but the latest it has ever snowed in Dayton is May 9.

It has snowed in April four of the last 10 years. The latest recorded was April 20 in 2013. On April 15 in 2014 Dayton recorded 1.1 inches.

An inch of snow in April is rare. The latest inch of snow ever recorded was April 18, 1953. Each year there is about a 17% chance for an inch of snow in April based on climate data.

You can always share your weather photos with us on Facebook or through the ReportIt! feature on our website.