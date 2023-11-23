DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A cold front will move across the Miami Valley Thursday evening. As it does, it’ll be accompanied by increasing cloud cover.

In its wake will be a strong area of high pressure that will move down out of southern Canada. While it’ll be dry for any Black Friday shopping, it’ll also be much colder with highs in only the lower 40s. At least the afternoon will bring quite a bit of sunshine after a mostly cloudy start.

Skipping ahead to Sunday, yet another low pressure system and cold front will bring clouds and rain. In fact, the precipitation could begin as a rain/snow mix before transitioning over to rain in the afternoon. As temperatures drop Sunday night, any lingering precipitation will fall in the form of a few snow showers or flurries.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear in the evening, then increasing clouds. Low 31

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning followed by increasing afternoon sunshine. Much colder. High 42

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 25

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. High 43

SUNDAY: Cloudy with light rain likely, possibly starting as a rain/snow mix before changing over to all rain during afternoon. Continued chilly. High 43

The Sunday system will usher in the coldest air of the season with highs in only the mid 30s Monday and Tuesday and overnight lows dropping into the upper teens by Tuesday morning. Outside of a few Monday morning flurries, it’ll be dry through Thursday before another chance of rain arrives by Friday.