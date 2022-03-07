Multiple counties are dealing with high water Monday morning. Numerous counties are under Flood Advisories until 7:45 a.m., and a Flood Watch until 1 p.m.

Dayton broke the daily rainfall record very early–before 4 a.m. Through that time, Dayton already picked up almost two inches of rain, and it was still falling.



As of 6:30 a.m., Miami County Dispatch reports US 201 has high water in several areas. This includes the intersection of 201 and OH 55, as well as 201 and Walnut Grove. If you take Nashville Road in Miami County, you will need to find another route as it is closed due to high water.



In Montgomery County, Regional Dispatch reports high water on Eaton and N. Sulpher Springs Road in Perry Township. There is also high water on James H McGee between 3rd and Rosedale in Dayton. Paragon and Alex Bell Rd. in Washington Township is dealing with high water, as are parts of Salem Avenue in Trotwood.



As steady and heavy rain tapers to spotty showers through late morning, the water will slowly recede. We will have a few days to dry out through the middle part of the week before more showers arrive on Friday.