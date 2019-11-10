First snowfall arrives in the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) –

8:06 pm: Darke County is under a Level 1 snow emergency, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. All roadways are considered hazardous and caution should be used if travel is necessary.

As of 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 11th, 2019, Darke County Sheriff Toby L. Spencer has announced that Darke County… Posted by Darke County Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 11, 2019

Check out the photos sent to Storm Team 2:

Sara Patel – Troy

Amanda Hicks – St. Marys

Amanda Hicks – St Marys

Cindy Woxman – Clayton

Jamie Lindsey – Piqua

Jamie Lindsey – Piqua

Jamie Lindsey – Piqua

Janessa, Ivy & Elijah – Piqua

Jennifer Bledsoe – Tipp City

Kristen Eskow – Sidney

Kristen Eskow – Sidney

Lori Deppen – St. Paris

Rachel Blevins – Fletcher

Sara Patel – First Snowman – Troy

Terry Hofacker – Arcanum

7:14 P.M. Snow is widespread across the Miami Valley. Greene and Clinton County are the last to see the change over from rain to snow.

Here is a list of snowfall totals so far:

Sidney – 1″

Wapakoneta – 1.5″

Bellfontaine – 1″

Minster – 1″

Sidney – 1.5″

Dayton – 0.9″

Miamisburg – 0.8″

Snow will begin to come to an end around midnight. Snow will move out of the Miami Valley around 3 a.m. A few isolated flurries remain possible on Tuesday.

4:41 P.M. Snow is falling in Richmond Indiana. Share your photos and Report!t to us.

3:45 P.M. We are receiving reports of graupel or snow pellets across Darke, Miami, Logan, Shelby, Mercer, and Auglaize County. The moisture is increasing across the Miami Valley. A wintry mix is likely across Preble county as the temperature continues to drop. Things will soon change over to snow. The current temperature in Dayton is 34 degrees.

I still expect Dayton to start to see some snow around 5 p.m. Widespread snow is likely around 8 p.m. Accumulation in Dayton will be 1-2 inches. 3-4 inches is possible from Greenville to Bellefontaine.

12:40 P.M. The transition to snow is happening across Mercer and Auglaize County. Snow will be off and on at first.

Areas south of Celina and Wapakoneta will see scattered rain move in from the southwest. As the temperatures continue to drop the rain will transition to snow. Dayton will likely see the transition around 5 p.m.

Snowfall totals in northern Illinois are up to 4 inches. You can expect similar numbers when the snow is over in the Miami Valley.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Mercer, Auglaize, Darke, Shelby, and Logan county from 10 am Monday to 8 am Tuesday morning. The Advisory is in effect for the rest of the Miami Valley from 4pm Monday through 8am Tuesday.

The northwest area such as Mercer County will start to see a change-over to snow as early as 11 a.m. The rain will transition to snow from north to south throughout the afternoon.

Snow totals will be greatest across the counties that see the change-over first. 3-4 inches of snow is likely from Greenville to Bellfontaine. There could be isolated spots close to 5 inches. Roads will become slippery, especially after sunset. Snowfall totals will range from 1-3 inches across the rest of the area.

Montgomery County and the Dayton metro area should prepare to see a transition to snow by 5 p.m. on Monday. The snow will begin to move out of the area by 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. Isolated snow flurries will remain possible.

Road temperatures will not drop as quickly as the air temperature, but you should expect conditions to become slick as the sun goes down. Bridges and overpasses will see the most accumulation.

Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be very cold, dropping into the teens. Temperatures will stay in the 20s all day on Tuesday, so don’t expect much melting. A few Isolated flurries will continue into Tuesday.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.