Snow falls overnight, schools and roads impacted

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Snow fell across the Miami Valley Wednesday night into Thursday morning and many schools have been delayed or closed.

See the full school closing list here

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik said snow will continue through the morning keeping roads slippery in spots. Any accumulation will be around half-an-inch or less. It will be windy Thursday with gusts between 15 and 25 mph. The high temps will only be around 30 degrees and winds chills will be in the teens.

Jamie said we can expect more snow showers in the Miami Valley Thursday night. More snow flurries and cold temps will be here Friday.

Download the Storm Team 2 App and stay up to date with the weather where you are.