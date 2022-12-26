MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Several counties across the Miami Valley have issued snow advisories and emergencies. Here’s a current list and what each level means.

LEVEL 1

Auglaize County

Darke County, Snow Advisory

Logan County

Champaign County

Clark County

Greene County

Clinton County

Butler County

Preble County

Montgomery County

LEVEL 2

Wayne County, Ind., Travel Advisory

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the three snow emergency levels are defined as the following:

LEVEL 1 – Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads are also icy. Drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2 – Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.

LEVEL 3 – All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. However, those traveling on the roadways may subject themselves to prosecution.