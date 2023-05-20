DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — On Friday, a small earthquake was reported in Ohio.

According to the United States Geological Service (USGS), a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded in northwest Ohio on Friday, May 19 just after 8:15 p.m. Ohio’s Department of Natural Resources shows in a report the closest fault to the quake is called the Maumee Fault, which runs through Henry, Lucas and Wood counties around the Bowling Green Fault System.

The USGS map shows the site of where the earthquake took place.

(USGS)

The earthquake was mostly felt by people in the Perrysburg area with 149 individuals reporting experiencing Friday’s quake. Other cities in Ohio where it was reportedly felt include Genoa, Luckey, Millbury, Northwood, Oregon, Rossford, Toledo and Walbridge.