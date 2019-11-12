Slick roads lead to several crashes in Shelby County

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Though some may enjoy the early snow, authorities say the road conditions can be dangerous with streets becoming slick due to snow and ice. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have been busy with several crashes reported Monday evening, including drivers sliding off the road.

“It’s not a surprise, really. It’s Ohio,” says West Milton resident Levi Fair.

Sidney resident David Frierott adds, “I like it. I think it’s a good time when it is. Maybe the ski resort will open up here in the near future.”

Sgt. Joel Howell with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office cautions drivers about being too confident in their 4-wheel drive.

“Not just tonight, but in general, people driving too fast, a little too confident in their vehicle driving ability. A lot of people think that their 4-wheel-drive will help them stop on this slick stuff, and it doesn’t always work that way,” he said.

Shelby County deputies suggest staying off the roads if you don’t have to be out.

Fair, who commutes to Sidney from West Milton, says he’s prepared for a longer ride home from work Tuesday morning.

“Probably just going to make sure that I go very slow as to be cautious and make sure that I pay attention to the roadways as well as other people,” he said.

The Sheriff says medics did respond to several crashes, but so far, no serious injuries have been reported.

ODOT officials say they have roughly 100 crews working throughout southwest Ohio.

