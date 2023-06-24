DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A highly unstable air mass along with an approaching area of low pressure and an associated cold front could spell trouble for the Miami Valley late Sunday afternoon and evening.

A weakening cluster of showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday morning followed by a dry period of several hours. In fact, the sun may shine early to mid afternoon, which is not a good thing, as it will only serve to further destablize the atmosphere before the main storm threat arrives by late afternoon.

Much of the Dayton metro and all areas south and east are under an “enhanced” risk (level 3 on a 1 to 5 scale) of severe storms. The rest of the Miami Valley is under a “slight” risk (level 2.) Storms will develop and move across the Miami Valley between 5pm and 11pm. While the main threat will be damaging straight-line winds (up to 70+ mph), large hail and isolated tornadoes are also possible.

TONIGHT: A spotty evening shower possible. Otherwise, variably cloudy, mild and muggy. Low 68

SUNDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and storms likely by late afternoon and evening. Some storms could reach severe limits. High 88

SUNDAY NIGHT: Evening showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms could be severe. Low 68

MONDAY: Cloudy with periods of showers. A few thunderstorms possible. Much cooler. High 77

More rain is likely on Tuesday, mainly during the morning. Drier weather along with partly cloudy skies returns for Wednesday and Thursday with our next rain threat, albeit low, coming Friday.