Severe winter weather expected Sunday into next week

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Storm Team 2 is tracking severe winter weather coming later this weekend, with a Winter Storm Watch in a effect for the Miami Valley from Sunday evening until Tuesday afternoon.

The forecast is calling for anywhere between four and eight inches of snow accumulation during that period. This includes chances of sleet or freezing rain mixing in with the snowfall.

There is a strong possibility that this could adversely impact road conditions. Be sure to check back for frequent updates to your Storm Team 2 Forecast.

