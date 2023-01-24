DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Winter weather alerts have been issued for the entire Miami Valley from Tuesday night into Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Winter Storm Warning for Butler, Darke, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, Warren and Wayne counties starting late Tuesday into Wednesday evening.

A Moderate Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Greene and Logan counties beginning late Tuesday into Wednesday.

The winter storm is expected to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Heavy wet snow could possibly accumulate between four to seven inches.

According to the National Weather Service, snow will overspread the area Tuesday night and the snow will begin to mix with rain Wednesday morning. Snow may turn completely to rain by Wednesday afternoon.

Travel could be very difficult Wednesday morning as three to five inches of snow are expected before sunrise, according to Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik.

