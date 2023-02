DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — 2 NEWS has obtained video of a tree that crashed into a home in Pike Township near New Carlisle during Monday’s severe weather.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, according to the homeowners.

Crews on the scene also saw power lines on fire, along with water leaking into the home due to extensive tree damage.

The homeowners confirmed that no one was hurt in the crash.