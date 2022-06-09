TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — A confirmed tornado ripped through a Meijer Distribution Center in Tipp City Wednesday leaving significant damage to the facility.

The Meijer Distribution Center located at 4200 South County Road 25A in Tipp City was hit by a tornado just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service Wilmington confirmed Thursday the presence of an EF2 tornado in Miami County near West Milton and Tipp City.

As the tornado moved toward the distribution center, tornado sirens can be heard as weather conditions in the area worsened. Winds picked up and rain started falling as the funnel cloud reached the facility. Pieces of the building can be seen getting ripped away and debris was flying in the winds of the funnel.

In the video, the tornado moved through the area from 25A to I-75 to North Third Street.

The total estimated loss to the Meijer Distribution Center is not known at this time. Tipp City police said no one was injured in the building.

Joel Smith, the Director of Miami County Emergency Management Agency, reported that three additional industrial facilities near the Meijer location were also damaged. No injuries were reported from the other locations and nearby neighborhood.

The National Weather Service and Miami County EMA will be surveying the Tipp City damage Thursday.