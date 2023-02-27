DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Davis said a tornado formed in Middletown Monday, tossing scraps of debris sky-high along the way.

Video from a Middletown viewer shows the tornado swirl around itself and gather debris, flinging the pieces into the air.

This tornado formed at the same time as other Miami Valley towns were hit by high winds, leaving thousands without power. In Vandalia, the wind knocked a tree into electrical lines, causing a power outage for residents on Foley Drive, Brown School Road and Halifax Drive.