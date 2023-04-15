DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The National Weather Service in Wilmington (NWS) has issued a warning to everyone living in the Miami Valley after a major change announced by Twitter.

Even before severe weather strikes, the NWS in Wilmington has issued automatic alerts notifying people of upcoming severe weather that is headed for the area on Twitter. On Saturday morning, the weather center posted on Twitter around 8:30 a.m. that the official verified account has been limited on their ability to instantly alert people like normal through the regular automated way on the social media platform.

The weather center in Wilmington will still be giving general updates to alert the public for weather conditions and other various updates.

“We will continue to provide general updates, but always ensure that you have multiple means for receiving weather information & alerts,” NWS in Wilmington says.

On April 6, a tweet was sent out by the same NWS location in Clinton County announcing Twitter was going to be limiting the amount of automated tweets and again encouraged people to be weather aware and have multiple ways of being alerted to potential severe weather threats.

If you have relied just on the automated tweets from NWS to keep you safe and are looking for an alternative or another layer of protection to be notified even before severe weather strikes, you can download the free Storm Team 2 Weather App by simply clicking here.

When severe weather strikes, and even before it reaches the Miami Valley, our team of Storm Team 2 meteorologists will continue to be working to make sure you know what will be happening and what to know to keep you and your family safe.