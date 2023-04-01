DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A tornado touched down in Troy during a line of powerful storms moving through the state Saturday morning that caused destructive wind damage.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio confirmed a tornado occurred near Troy in Miami County during the early morning hours of April 1.

This conclusion stems from supporting radar data and damage reports in the area, according to a release.

Additional information, including tornado intensity and track data, will be made available by Monday, April 3.

