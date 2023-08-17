BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A tornado moved through part of Butler County on Monday evening.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington confirmed an EF0 tornado traveled in Butler County near Trenton and Hamilton. On Monday, Aug. 14, the tornado was on the ground for an estimated 4 minutes from 7:50 to 7:54 p.m., and traveled an estimated 1.3 miles.

Surveyors believe the tornado originally touched down around Chrisholm MetroPark, just north of Woodsdale Road. It is believed the tornado crossed the Great Miami River and into a neighborhood around the Wright Brothers Memorial Highway.

“Given the lack of damage to surrounding structures, the tornado was likely very weak as it dissipated,” the statement said. “In combination with other video evidence received and available radar data, confidence was high enough to confirm a tornado between these two locations.”

No one was reported to have sustained injuries from the tornado.