DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The National Weather Service confirmed that six tornadoes touched down across the Miami Valley early Saturday morning. One of those, rated an EF1, caused a large amount of damage in Auglaize County.

Crews are still cleaning up the mess, and now there is more potential severe weather in the forecast, leaving areas that were already damaged open to even more problems.

Auglaize County EMA Director, Troy Anderson, said this destruction emphasizes why taking weather warnings seriously is so important.

“Homes and businesses that might have been what we would call affected or minor level of damage off the first round could be impacted again,” Anderson said. “And then, you know, more significant damage coming out of it. So, we’re very cautious. But yet at the same time, we’re just hoping that it will be not as severe as what they’re saying.”

Officials added that having safety kits available in case of a power outage is a must.

Drivers should also be mindful of wet and windy conditions. ODOT said they are prepared and ready to help, should they be needed in these conditions.

“First, any time we have storms back-to-back, it is going to be a little bit worse than when you just have one at a time because you are kind of playing catch up,” Mandi Dillon, ODOT SW Regional Public Information Officer, said.

“Our crews are going to go out there and do the same job they would do either way. They’re going to go out there. They’re going to clean up what they can. They’re going to do their best to get the roads clear of any kind of debris.”

Information regarding Auglaize County tornado shelters can be found here.