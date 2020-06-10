Showers, storms, strong winds expected in the Miami Valley

The humidity and extreme moisture is due to the tropical air mass from Cristobal which could lead to a strong cold front which will trigger showers and storms.

Severe storms are possible with strong winds and isolated tornadoes as the main risks. Be sure to be weather ready today.

5:25 a.m. Severe thunderstorms expected this afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service recommends planning ahead in the event of an emergency.

