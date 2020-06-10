The humidity and extreme moisture is due to the tropical air mass from Cristobal which could lead to a strong cold front which will trigger showers and storms.
Severe storms are possible with strong winds and isolated tornadoes as the main risks. Be sure to be weather ready today.
5:25 a.m. Severe thunderstorms expected this afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service recommends planning ahead in the event of an emergency.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Showers, storms, strong winds expected in the Miami Valley
- Great white encounter caught on camera
- Ohio Statehouse resolution would be first in U.S. to declare racism a public health crisis
- Moraine to reopen parks, indoor track
- Illinois mayor says he won’t resign after video shows him grabbing man by the neck at protest