CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Swifties will be running to Cincinnati as Taylor Swift takes the stage Friday and Saturday, but you should be prepared. There is a chance for rain and storms this weekend that could impact you if you’re headed to the performance.

A social media post from the National Weather Service in Wilmington currently shows the Storm Prediction Center placed Cincinnati in a Slight Risk (Level 2) for severe weather for Friday.

According to ServiceMaster Restore, there are safety tips you should know so you don’t run into trouble at the “Eras Tour.”

If a storm system approaches Paycor Stadium, you should find an indoor shelter, if possible, and simply wait for it to pass, the company says in a release.

Keeping the right mindset is a good tip to keep, ServiceMaster Restore says. By drinking water during the concert and eating something around the time of the concert, it lowers the risk of you needing to seek medical attention for a heat-related injury.

“Dehydration and heatstroke frequently require medical attention at outdoor concerts, so it’s crucial to stay hydrated and cool with food in your system,” ServiceMaster Restore said.

Swifties are encouraged to fight the urge to go with the crowd. A crowd can quickly turn dangerous from the risk everyone running the same way, potentially causing stampeding. The company says to not follow a large crowd and stay in a safe area to potentially avoid being trampled.

“When the crowd surges forward as a unified force, resist the temptation to go along. Acting solely based on the actions of the surrounding crowd can lead to dangerous situations like being crushed or trampled,” ServiceMaster Restore says. “If the crowd becomes aggressive or starts stampeding, quickly separate yourself.”

Since it is expected Swifties will be walking a lot when Taylor is in town, you might want to choose a pair of comfortable shoes, rather than boots, heels or other various types.