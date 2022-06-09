MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The National Weather Service Wilmington confirmed the presence of a tornado in Miami County on Wednesday.

According to NWS, a tornado occurred in Miami County near West Milton and Tipp City around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8.

NWS reported that they will be conducting damage surveys in the coming days. A specific plan for surveys will be developed on Thursday morning.

The Miami County Emergency Management Agency will also be conducting clean-ups throughout the day. 2 NEWS is working to learn more about the extent of their clean-ups.

