DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall Wednesday morning, and the Miami Valley has already stepped in to help.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Idalia strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph and moving north-northeast at 18 mph.

In preparation for the storm, Ohio Task Force 1 departed from Dayton International Airport on Tuesday morning with 47 members and a full equipment cache geared up to help.

“We’ll be put into a hotel and that will be our staging location. And we’ll probably be there until the storm goes through enough that they can assess for damage,” said Evan Schumann, program manager. “And then the states will have to ask FEMA if they want any federal support and then FEMA will send us to wherever those states are asking us to go.”

Here in the Miami Valley, residents may notice increased air traffic as military aircraft take shelter from the storm at Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

Aircraft from various Air Force bases near the impacted areas of Hurricane Idalia reportedly began arriving at Wright Patterson Air Force Base at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Stay up to date with the latest on Hurricane Idalia by clicking here.