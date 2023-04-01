DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A High Wind Warning has been put into effect for the Miami Valley until 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

are expected.

This warning affects portions of East Central Indiana, Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio.

The National Weather Service said that gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Be cautious of your surroundings following the storm and never go near downed power lines, since they could be live.