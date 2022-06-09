NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) — If you live in New Carlisle, you may have noticed the sirens for Wednesday’s Tornado Warning were a bit delayed. City Manager Randy Bridge spoke with 2 NEWS to explain why.

The City of New Carlisle addressed the delayed sirens in a Facebook post on Wednesday evening.

“We are aware of the tornado siren being delayed during this evening’s Tornado Warning. We will be investigating the matter and updating accordingly,” said the city.

Bridge explained to 2 NEWS that the area of New Carlisle spans multiple counties so it is difficult to say whether or not the city was actually in the polygon of the Tornado Warning.

At 6:09 p.m. on June 8, NWS Wilmington OH tweeted there was a Tornado Warning for Tipp City, New Carlisle and Christiansburg and showed the exact polygon for the warning.

(Photo/NWS Wilmington OH)

Bridge said that the city limits of New Carlisle versus the zip code of New Carlisle are different, so it has not yet been determined if the city limits were actually in the zone. He further explained that residents within the city did not receive the mobile alert for the warning, leading the city to believe the sirens not sounding wasn’t actually wrong.

The city ended up triggering the warning sirens manually out of an abundance of caution, said Bridge.

New Carlisle is still investigating and working to clear up the issue.