MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings swept across the Miami Valley Wednesday.

The National Weather Advisory issued severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings Wednesday afternoon throughout Southwest Ohio. Areas were hit by reportedly strong winds, hail, and funnel clouds.

Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, Warren, and Wayne counties were all effected.

Storm damage in Warren County. (WDTN Photo/Alex Korecky)

Warren County Sheriff’s Office reported damage on Old CCC Highway and OH-350 in Clarksville. Authorities said trees and wires were knocked down.

