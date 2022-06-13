MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Severe weather rolled through the Miami Valley for a few hours Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Warren, and Wayne counties Monday evening. All warnings were cleared by 7 p.m.

Below are pictures submitted by viewers of weather in their areas:

