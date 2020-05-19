Floods in West Chester affect 85 businesses, staging at IKEA

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WDTN) – West Chester Township is working to evacuate businesses between Crescentville Road and Allen Road, and between Windisch Road and River Walk due to flooding.

Officials with the township believe the flooding was caused by an overflow at the east fork of the Mill Creek and pond between Windisch Road and I-75.

It’s believed that roughly 85 businesses were affected by the flooding, the largest being GE Aviation and Humana. Five school buses from Lakota were sent to evacuate people who could not make it out on their own.

Many employees did make it out but 12 who did not will were brought to Lakota West High School by bus. There are no reported injuries.

Staging for the operation is taking place at IKEA where buses and dump trucks are gathering.