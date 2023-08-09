DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Flood Watch is in effect ahead of expected heavy rainfall across portions of the Miami Valley.

(National Weather Service – Wilmington)

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flood Watch for Butler, Clark, Clinton, Greene, Montgomery, Preble, Warren counties beginning Wednesday at 6 p.m. Wayne County, Ind. is also under the watch.

The rainfall is being caused by showers and storms, which will be moving into the area Wednesday evening and exiting the area around 11 a.m. on Thursday. A chance of flash flooding will be possible. Rainfall totals are expected to reach around 1 to 2 inches in most locations, NWS says. Some local amounts could be higher with totals around 3 inches.

AAA always suggests to have an emergency plan for your family to be prepared ahead of potential flooding.

“Talk with your family about where you’ll go in the event of a flood, how you’ll get there and how you will communicate with each other,” AAA says

If you are out on the roads and come across high water, you should not travel through the water. It is recommended that you turn around, so you do not drown.