DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Saturday’s storms may have left the area mostly dry and untouched, but a tornado was reported and confirmed just north of the Miami Valley.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington confirmed an EF1 tornado happened in Hardin County around Kenton during the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 12. A survey was conducted by surveyors from Wilmington, where they determined wind speeds were at a maximum of 90 mph.

At 12:18 p.m. on Saturday, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Hardin County, but was upgraded to a Tornado Warning at 12:27 p.m. The Tornado Warning was extended at 12:57 p.m.

Kenton Tornado Track (National Weather Service Wilmington)

“The winds were likely the strongest just north of Letson Street, where one garage was flattened, and another outbuilding had its roof and second floor removed,” the National Weather Service in Wilmington said. “Debris from these structures could be found at least a quarter mile downstream.”

Later on Saturday at 6:48 p.m., the Tornado Watch was allowed to expire for all counties that were placed under the watch. In the Miami Valley, only Logan County received the watch.

Experts believe no one was killed or injured as a result of Saturday’s EF1 tornado.