DP&L making progress after thousands lose power in Miami Valley

Severe Weather
Posted: / Updated:
1-12 DPL DAMAGE

(Photo via Twitter: @DPLToday)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Power and Light crews are working hard to bring power back to around 1,600 people still without power in the Miami Valley.

DP&L says that as many as 16,000 customers were without power when outages were at their peak. DP&L Director of Corporate Communications Mary Ann Kabel says that crews have made remarkable progress.

Kabel says that some of the hardest hit areas remain without power. Nine transmission poles in the Wilmington area were damaged or destroyed, and crews are currently working to get them repaired.

Kabel also says that DP&L was fully staffed all weekend in preparation for severe weather, and that helped crews get power restored as quickly as possible.

