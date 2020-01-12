DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Power and Light crews are working hard to bring power back to around 1,600 people still without power in the Miami Valley.
DP&L says that as many as 16,000 customers were without power when outages were at their peak. DP&L Director of Corporate Communications Mary Ann Kabel says that crews have made remarkable progress.
Kabel says that some of the hardest hit areas remain without power. Nine transmission poles in the Wilmington area were damaged or destroyed, and crews are currently working to get them repaired.
Kabel also says that DP&L was fully staffed all weekend in preparation for severe weather, and that helped crews get power restored as quickly as possible.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- DP&L making progress after thousands lose power in Miami Valley
- Much colder today as winds relax
- Wind causes power outages, driving concerns in Montgomery County over the weekend
- National Weather Service to survey storm damage in Troy today
- Information session on college applications and scholarships held for African American students