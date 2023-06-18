DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami Valley is no stranger to severe weather. Over the past few weeks, months and years, the area has seen multiple severe thunderstorms, which means thunder, lightning, windy occasions and the occasional tornado.

From June 18 to 24, people around the state are encouraged to be practicing safety for Lightning Safety Awareness Week. The designated week is promoted by the National Weather Service (NWS), Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness (OCSWA) and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency (Ohio EMA) to make sure people know what to do when severe weather strikes.

“Lightning can be fascinating to watch but can kill in an instant,” Ohio EMA Executive Director Sima Merick said. “In 2022, an Ohio resident was struck and killed by lightning while working on his vehicle. Be aware of your surroundings and go indoors when severe weather is approaching.”

Ohioans are encouraged to be weather aware and follow the phrase, “When thunder roars, go indoors.” People are encouraged to go inside for shelter and safety when they hear thunder and be away from windows in case the storm intensifies.

