DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fifteen years ago, the wrath of Hurricane Ike struck the Miami Valley and caused lasting damages for days.

For many living in the Dayton area on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008, it is a day people will remember for the rest of their lives. Across the area, strong wind gusts blew across the area, causing havoc. Trees and power lines fell onto homes, vehicles and roads, causing damage. Many residents lost power, some for just about two weeks.

Timeline of Ike

At the end of August, Ike moved off the west coast of Africa as a tropical disturbance and made its way towards the Puerto Rico as a tropical depression on Sept. 1.

“Moving west-northwest, Ike strengthened into a hurricane on the afternoon of September 3rd, and was located approximately 885 miles east-northeast of Puerto Rico,” NWS said.

At 8 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2008, the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida classified Hurricane Ike as a Category 3 just before it hit the Turks and Caicos Islands on Saturday, Sept. 6. By Sunday, Sept. 7, Ike was classified as a Category 4 hurricane.

Hurricane Ike later made landfall near Galveston, Texas as a Category 2 hurricane on Saturday, Sept. 13. After making landfall, Ike moved to the north and east, where it eventually became an “extratropical storm system.” The remnants of Ike hit the Miami Valley on Sunday, Sept. 14.

By Sept. 15, Ike had moved further north and into Canada, which brought the country significant rainfall.

Major Impact in the Miami Valley

Many people in the Miami Valley were blindsided when the remnants of Ike hit Dayton.

On the morning of Sept. 14, many cities across the area experienced low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. The Versailles-Darke County Airport reached 36 degrees, while Springfield and Springboro reached 39 degrees.

A NWS spotter in Shelby County reported to weather organization that frost had been spotted on some rooftops.

In some parts of the area, wind gusts reached close to 80 mph. From Sept. 10 to 17, 2008, a wind advisory and a high wind warning were issued by the NWS.

In NWS Wilmington’s coverage area spanning from Ripley County, Indiana to central Ohio, at least five people died, while numerous individuals were reported as sustaining injuries.

A map created by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington shows a confirmed case of a Thunderstorm Wind Damage. Numerous confirmed Non-Thunderstorm Wind Gusts and Non-Thunderstorm Wind Damages are also displayed on the map.

Resident Reaction – Sept. 13, 2009

Area residents described their experiences on social media just less than a year after Ike rolled through.

“Watching big trees in back yard bend to ground, without power for five days & often sitting in car charging cell phone to stay in touch with my employer, a high school, taking calls from teachers & praying for “schools closed” phone call,” a local Facebook user said.

“I lived in Spfld @ the time and was @ work. On the way home, I saw a Home Depot sign had been blown down and there were lots of trees down,” another Facebook user said.

“We had returned from southern Florida the night before and had dealt with Ike’s winds & worried about evacuation the whole trip. We came home & Ike followed us,” said another user.