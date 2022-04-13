MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A strong storm system is moving toward the Miami Valley Wednesday. Ahead of it, we will see showers develop and will have the chance of a few rumbles of thunder. It will not be a washout of a day, as breaks in the rain occur, and the daytime activity is not expected to be severe.

Wednesday evening and into the overnight hours is when the severe threat really increases. On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the worst, we will be at a level 2 threat.

The timing for severe storms looks to be between 8pm and 2am. The main threat will be damaging wind, but we can’t rule out hail or even an isolated tornado. The potential for heavy rain will be there, as well.

When severe weather hits at night, it is extra important to have a way to get watch and warning information. One way you can do that is by downloading the free Storm Team 2 weather app, which can be found in the app store. You can keep an eye on Live Doppler 2HD radar, see the future radar forecast, check out hour-by-hour conditions and severe weather information. Also, make sure your phones and tablets are charged, in case you lose power.

A cold front will come through around 2 am, and this will end the severe weather threat. Some scattered showers will linger for a couple hours after that, but Thursday will be a dry day with a lot of sunshine developing.