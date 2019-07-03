Severe weather rolling into Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Severe weather is rolling into the Miami Valley Wednesday.

2:15 pm: The Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have expired. More scattered thunderstorms are likely throughout the afternoon.

1:30 pm: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Miami and Montgomery Counties until 2 pm.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Troy OH, Tipp City OH, West Milton OH until 2:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/5IVrBoBMuq — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) July 3, 2019

Stay with the STORM TEAM 2 team throughout the afternoon and evening as thunderstorms roll through.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.