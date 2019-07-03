Severe weather rolling into Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Severe weather is rolling into the Miami Valley Wednesday.
2:15 pm: The Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have expired. More scattered thunderstorms are likely throughout the afternoon.
1:30 pm: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Miami and Montgomery Counties until 2 pm.
