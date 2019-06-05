Weather

Severe weather possible late Wednesday afternoon

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 08:35 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 08:36 AM EDT

The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of the Miami Valley under a slight risk for severe weather. 

This area includes counties southwest along a line from Clinton, Mongomery, and Darke County.

The rest of the Miami Valley is under a marginal risk. 

This means isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible between 4 p.m. and midnight.

The main threat is damaging winds. An isolated storm could develop hail. The tornado risk is low at this time. 




