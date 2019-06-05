Severe weather possible late Wednesday afternoon

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of the Miami Valley under a slight risk for severe weather.

This area includes counties southwest along a line from Clinton, Mongomery, and Darke County.

The rest of the Miami Valley is under a marginal risk.

This means isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible between 4 p.m. and midnight.

The main threat is damaging winds. An isolated storm could develop hail. The tornado risk is low at this time.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.