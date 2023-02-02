DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Severe weather can strike anywhere in the state of Ohio. To bring awareness to these dangers, and help keep people safe, students will get the chance to compete in a poster contest.

Ohio students in Grades 1-6 are asked to get creative at helping to bring awareness to severe weather that can strike any time of the year. Any student enrolled in a charter, home school, private or public educational facility is are able to enter the contest, which is presented by the Ohio Committee For Severe Weather Awareness.

And the Dayton area is no stranger to severe weather conditions, like the “Great Dayton Flood of 1913“.

On April 3, 1974, the city of Xenia experienced an F-5 tornado just after 4:30 p.m., which has been known as “The Xenia Tornado“. Almost 2-years later on January 26, 1978, the Miami Valley was subject to a winter storm that had not been experienced before in years, the “Blizzard of 1978“.

In more recent years, Dayton experienced the 2019 Memorial Tornadoes, where multiple tornadoes ripped through numerous counties across the area, starting on Monday, May 27, just after 10 p.m.

The Ohio Severe Weather Awareness Poster Contest will not only help the public, but is also aimed at helping students learn about how to prepare ahead of severe weather and what measures to take. The weather awareness initiative enables teachers to incorporate weather education into their lesson plans.

Students entering the competition may have an opportunity to win prizes for their submission, such as Ohio State Fair admission passes, a certificate of appreciation from the National Weather Service, and more.

Entries will be accepted until Friday, April 21, when all entries must be postmarked. If you would like to learn more about the educational experience or find the competition rules, you can visit weathersafety.ohio.gov for more.