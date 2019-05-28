Tornado Watches remain in effect across the Miami Valley

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) -

12:45 pm - Tornado Warnings across the region have expired. All originally-issued tornado watches remain in effect until 2 am.

11:25 pm - A tornado threat is in effect for northern Montgomery County and southern Miami County. Another tornado is possible near the county line.

The National Weather Service says the largest tornado threat is now moving into Greene County. Residents in Fairborn and Beavercreek need to take cover immediately.

[11:19 PM] LARGEST TORNADO THREAT NOW MOVING INTO GREENE COUNTY, OHIO. RESIDENTS IN FAIRBORN AND BEAVERCREEK NEED TO BE IN THEIR SHELTERS NOW!!! — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 28, 2019

11:15 pm - A confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was spotted at 11:06 pm over Northridge, moving east at 30 miles per hour.

11:05 pm - A confirmed tornado is on the ground near Trotwood, the National Weather Service says. A "tornado emergency" is in effect for this area, including Kettering, Beavercreek, and Huber Heights.

Tornado Emergency including Kettering OH, Beavercreek OH, Huber Heights OH until 11:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/ttxnvkr2IZ — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 28, 2019

A flood advisory is also in effect for northern Preble County and southern Darke County.

10:50 pm - Anyone in the areas of Brookville, Trotwood, and Englewood need to take shelter immediately.

[10:48 PM] IF YOU LIVE NEAR BROOKVILLE IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO, TAKE COVER NOW. LIKELY TORNADO ON THE GROUND IN THIS AREA! RESIDENTS IN TROTWOOD AND ENGLEWOOD NEED TO TAKE COVER ALSO! — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 28, 2019

[10:53 PM] DEBRIS BEING LOFTED INTO AIR NEAR BROOKVILLE BEING SEEN ON OUR RADAR. TAKE COVER NOW IN NORTH-CENTRAL MONTGOMERY COUNTY! — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 28, 2019

10:33 pm - A Tornado Warning is in effect for Montgomery and Preble counties until 11:15 pm. The Tornado Warning in Darke and Miami counties remain in effect until 11 pm.

10:27 pm - The National Weather Service says it is "highly likely" a tornado is on the ground in southeastern Darke Co. moving into southwestern Miami County.

[10:25 PM] Highly likely that a tornado is on the ground in southeastern Darke Co. moving into southwestern Miami Co. If you are near Potsdam, Laura, or Ludlow Falls, TAKE COVER NOW! — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 28, 2019

Additionally, Mercer County's tornado warning has been extended until 11 pm.

Tracking severe weather and damage

10:20 pm - The Tornado Warnings in Darke and Miami counties have been extended until 11 pm.

10:13 pm - The National Weather Service says their radar shows a tornado is likely on the ground just east of Celina moving toward St. Mary's in Mercer Co.

[10:12 PM] Our radar shows a tornado likely on the ground just east of Celina moving towards St. Mary's in Mercer County. Take cover now if in the path of this storm! — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 28, 2019

Preble County's tornado warning has also been extended until 10:45 pm.

10:08 pm - Tornado Warning in Darke County is extended until 10:45 pm.

10:00 pm - A Tornado Warning is in effect for Mercer County until 10:30 pm.

9:40 pm - A Tornado Warning is in effect for Preble and Darke Counties until 10:15 pm.

8:20 pm - A Tornado Watch was issued for Montgomery, Miami, Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Preble and Shelby County in Ohio, as well as Wayne County Indiana.

The Tornado Watch is until 2 a.m. This is the time to be going over your safety plan. Make sure you know where you will go if a Tornado Warning is issued. The best place is underground or the interior room on the lowest level of a building.

A Tornado Watch has been issued, valid until 2am Tuesday morning. Highest risk areas are near and north of Interstate 70. Be ready to quickly take shelter tonight if a Warning is issued! pic.twitter.com/hQuUfR4f1p — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 28, 2019

Tornado warned thunderstorms are moving closer to the Indiana/Ohio state line. These storms look to impact areas north of I-70. The Miami Valley is still a warm and moist environment. The storms are not expected to weaken much. We will lose some storm energy as we lose to sun, but it likely won't impact the storms until they are moving out of the Miami Valley.

A tornado was observed in Madison, Indiana, at 8:17 pm.

You can expect Severe Thunderstorm warnings in the Miami Valley between 9 pm and 2 am. We will likely have to cut in during the Stanley Cup. I am apologizing ahead of time.

7:10 pm - Thunderstorms are organizing in Indiana right now. A Tornado Watch is in place until 10 pm for northern Indiana up to the Mercer County border.

There is no watch or warning for the Miami Valley at this time. There is a growing concern for severe thunderstorms and potential tornadoes for areas north of I-70. Right now the storms are estimated just over an hour from the Ohio border.

See the latest location of the storms on Live Doppler 2 HD.

5:20 pm - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Warren, Clinton, and Greene counties until 6 pm.

Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible, as is tree damage. Wind damage could likely affect mobile homes, roofs, and small outside structures.

2:30 pm - Darke, Mercer, Auglaize, Shelby, and portions of Miami, Champaign, and Logan County have an enhanced risk for severe weather. This means there may be numerous severe thunderstorms this afternoon.

The rest of the Miami Valley has a slight risk for severe weather. This means there may be an isolated severe thunderstorm.

A warm front will push north through the evening. Isolated storms will develop along the front. The storms will move northeast and may become severe.

The warm front will move north across the Miami Valley between 5 and 11 p.m.

These storms will have rotating updrafts. Hail and strong winds will be likely. There is the potential for a tornado.

Overnight the Miami Valley will be at risk for a line of thunderstorms moving southeast. These storms will likely impact areas north of I-70.

Timing looks to be between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

The greatest threat will be damaging winds.

Track the storms on Live Doppler 2 HD.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.