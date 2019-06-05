Severe thunderstorms possible on Wednesday

8:45 pm

The Severe Thunderstorm Watches have expired.

5:55 pm

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Preble County has been canceled. Butler’s Warning remains in effect until 6:15 pm.

5:30 pm

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Preble and Butler Counties until 6:15 pm. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been canceled for Auglaize, Mercer, Darke, Miami, and Shelby counties.

4 pm

Severe Thunderstorm Watches remain in effect until 9 pm throughout most of the Miami Valley including the following counties: Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby.

Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis says storms are building in parts of the northern Miami Valley but ultimately we remain at a low risk for severe weather.

Thunderstorms could bring hail, wind, heavy rain, and the potential for flash flooding.

2 pm

The majority of the Miami Valley is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 pm including the following counties:

Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties fall under this Watch.

8:30 am

The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of the Miami Valley under a slight risk for severe weather.

This area includes counties southwest along a line from Clinton, Mongomery, and Darke County.

The rest of the Miami Valley is under a marginal risk.

This means isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible between 4 p.m. and midnight.

The main threat is damaging winds. An isolated storm could develop hail. The tornado risk is low at this time.

