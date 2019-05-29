Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 8 p.m. Tuesday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

8:04 p.m. The National Weather Service has expired all Severe Thunderstorm Watches across the region.

6:05 p.m. Hen Egg sized hail reported in Uniopolis in Auglaize County. That is about 2 inches in diameter. 1.5 inch hail reported in the Chattanooga area in Mercer County. Hail looks to be increasing in the Mercer storm as it approaches Celina.

5:50 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Tracking toward Celina in Mercer County. 1.5 inch hail, and damaging winds are possible. Flooding will be a potential issue too in an area hit hard by a tornado yesterday.

5:43 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Auglaize and Mercer counties until 6:30 pm.

3 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued by the National Weather Service for Mercer, Auglaize, Logan, Champaign, Darke, Miami, and Shelby County last until 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

The warm front from yesterday stalled in northern Ohio. The front will drop back south as a cold front.

Thunderstorms are already beginning to develop from Lafayette, Indiana to Cleveland, Ohio as of 2:40 p.m. Some storms are beginning to develop in northern Mercer and Auglaize Counties.

These storms will move east and slowly south over the warning period.

The Miami Valley sees another chance for severe weather Wednesday morning, overnight on Wednesday and Thursday.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.