DAYTON Ohio (WDTN) – The average temperature in December was 42.3 degrees in 2021. This is the second warmest December on record for Dayton.

The normal average temperature for the last month of the year is 34.3 degrees. This year Dayton was 8 degrees above normal.

The average monthly temperature factors in the daily high and low. When we look at just the high temperature it was the warmest average high on record at 51.3, The normal high is 41.5 degrees.

It was the second warmest average low at 33.3 degrees. The normal low is 27.1 degrees.

In 2021 we tied the record for the most December days with a max temperature at or above 60 degrees. The record of nine was set in 1982. The average is two days.

The record for the least number of days below 40 degrees was also tied. The record of 3 days was last recorded in 1931 and 1923.

Over the last 100 years, the December average temperature has never been warmer than the November average temperature. This year it happened. The November average was 41.5 and the December average was 42.3 degrees.

The Climate Prediction Center has an equal chance for an above or below normal January. Right now we are in a La Nina pattern. In the past, there are more above normal average January temperatures that follow an above normal December.

Remember, a normal January is still cold. The normal high is 37.1 and the normal low is 21.8.